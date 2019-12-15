ASUS ROG Rampage VI Apex Review: Ready to Meet Competition

IntroductionOverclocking is like sport. Throughout the world, enthusiasts experience the strength of the components and achieve the maximum possible results. When overclocking the processor and memory, much depends on the instances, but you can not drop the importance of the base - the motherboard. After all, it is the motherboard that offers all the functional that is necessary for conquering peaks in certain disciplines. And, of course, every manufacturer wants to see their products in the hands of professionals.ASUS's ROG division this year presented a very interesting motherboard for the Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X processors (socket LGA 2066), which is designed specifically for extreme overclocking - and not only in terms of the number of BIOS settings and any switches on the board itself. Today we will talk in details about the board itself and point out those moments that you just might not notice at first glance.PackagingThe design of the box has …