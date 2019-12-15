MSI announced a new graphics accelerator – GeForce GT 1030 2GHD4 LP OC. The novelty is intended for modest-sized quiet computers and household multi media centers.
Based on the GP108-310 graphics chipset, this device features 384 streaming processors (CUDA cores), the 1,189 MHz base clock and 1,430 MHz, when boosted. One should note, though, that this card utilizes the DDR4, not GDDR5, memory, like standard GeForce GT 1030 products. The memory is 2 GB (64-bit bus) in volume and operates at the 2,100 MHz frequency.
The main peculiarity of this MSI specialty is its passive cooling system, relying on a big radiator. Owing to this, the video card doesn’t produce noise during work. Besides, the maker manufactures its specialty in a low-profile format with such dimensions: 150 × 69 × 38 mm.
Monitors may be connected via two digital interfaces – DisplayPort and HDMI namely. …