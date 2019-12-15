Search for drivers by ID or device name

Known devices: 163074949

Latest known driver: 15.12.2019

Ad

Driver search by device type:

Driver search by device vendor:

Search by PC manufacturer:

Latest news:

Kingston A1000 480 GB Review of Reliable Storage

Introduction

Solid state drives of M.2 format are becoming increasingly popular. Compact dimensions, no additional wires in the system and significantly increased performance. Even this short list of advantages is enough to understand why the owners of various form factor systems have opted for high-speed M.2 PCI-E drives. Of course, if you can do it financially, because productive SSD of this format are still much more expensive than SATA-drives. Manufacturers are looking for ways to make it easier for users to move from one category to another. For example, the company Kingston recently introduced a line of M.2 NVMe drives of the initial class - Kingston A1000. Let's see what such devices are capable of, getting better acquainted with a 480 GB model.

 

Closer View

The new lineup at the start includes three models of the most popular volumes - 240 GB, 480 GB and 960 GB. The hardware platform of the Kingston A1000 drives includes a 4-channel Phison PS5008-E8 …
Read more »

MSI Introduces the GeForce GT 1030 Low-Profile Accelerator with Passive Cooling

MSI announced a new graphics accelerator – GeForce GT 1030 2GHD4 LP OC. The novelty is intended for modest-sized quiet computers and household multi media centers.

 

Based on the GP108-310 graphics chipset, this device features 384 streaming processors (CUDA cores), the 1,189 MHz base clock and 1,430 MHz, when boosted. One should note, though, that this card utilizes the DDR4, not GDDR5, memory, like standard GeForce GT 1030 products. The memory is 2 GB (64-bit bus) in volume and operates at the 2,100 MHz frequency.

 

The main peculiarity of this MSI specialty is its passive cooling system, relying on a big radiator. Owing to this, the video card doesn’t produce noise during work. Besides, the maker manufactures its specialty in a low-profile format with such dimensions: 150 × 69 × 38 mm.

 

Monitors may be connected via two digital interfaces – DisplayPort and HDMI namely. …
Read more »

MSI MAG Pylon – the ATX Chassis with Tempered Glass Panels Aimed at Gaming PCs Mounting

The MSI Co. Got active in the computer cases sector and finally introduced its MSI MAG Pylon model representing a gaming series. The framework of this ATX format product is performed out of 0.6 mm SECC steel. The novelty also possesses 4 mm panels (front and side) made of hardened glass.

 

The inner structure features the regular double-chamber design: at the bottom there is enough space for a power supply unit and two 3.5”/2.5” drives, while at the top one may mount a motherboard with up to 7 horizontal and 2 vertical expansion slots. It’s possible to locate four2.5-inch drives behind the tray for a mother card.

 

Chilling process is ensured by three 120 mm fans with RGB LED illumination, installed at the front panel. Propellers are compatible with MSI Mystic Light app and may be replaced with a couple of 140 mm fans. In other case two extra 140/120 mm propellers may be mounted at the top and one 120 mm – …
Read more »

ASUS ROG Rampage VI Apex Review: Ready to Meet Competition

Introduction


Overclocking is like sport. Throughout the world, enthusiasts experience the strength of the components and achieve the maximum possible results. When overclocking the processor and memory, much depends on the instances, but you can not drop the importance of the base - the motherboard. After all, it is the motherboard that offers all the functional that is necessary for conquering peaks in certain disciplines. And, of course, every manufacturer wants to see their products in the hands of professionals.

ASUS's ROG division this year presented a very interesting motherboard for the Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X processors (socket LGA 2066), which is designed specifically for extreme overclocking - and not only in terms of the number of BIOS settings and any switches on the board itself. Today we will talk in details about the board itself and point out those moments that you just might not notice at first glance.


Packaging


The design of the box has …
Read more »

EK Water Blocks Introduces the First Water Block for AMD X470 Based Mainboards

The EK Water Blocks company, specializing in liquid cooling systems and relating components production, presents its EK-FB ASUS Strix X470 RGB Monoblock unit.

 

In the words of the Slovenian vendor, this water block is the first device, intended for system cards, built on the AMD X470 chipset. Specifically, the novelty is aimed at the Asus ROG Strix X470-F Gaming model and is designed to transfer heat away from the processing unit, mounted into the AM4 socket, and adjacent voltage controllers of the power supply subsystem. One should note that, owing to low hydraulic resistance, EK-FB ASUS Strix X470 RGB Monoblock may be utilized even with low voltage pumps.

 

This EKWB product has a copper nickel-plated base and a transparent acrylic cover. It also features full-colour backlighting, supporting the Asus Aura Sync technology.

 

EK-FB ASUS Strix X470 RGB Monoblock costs 140 EUR.
Read more »

Huge Size, Adaptive-Sync Tech and DisplayHDR 1000 Certification – All of This in the Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB Monitor from MMD

The Taiwan MMD company, releasing Philips-branded monitors, is going to start delivering the Momentum 436M6VBPAB display, based on the 43-inch VA matrix with the 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. The novelty is distinguished due to the Adaptive-Sync technology support and DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

 

The manufacturer designed Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB to act as an analogue of UHD-TV-sets. The refreshment rate makes this device attractive for PC gamers and playstations owners.

 

Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB ensures the 97.6 % covering of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, while featuring the 1000 cd/m² peak brightness, 50 000 000:1 dynamic contrast and 4 ms response time. In the meantime, the display update rate is limited to 60 Hz. Image output is conducted via HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, Mini DisplayPort and USB Type-C ports. The specialty is also supplied with 7 W speakers and the USB 3.0 hub.

 

Philips Momentum …
Read more »

MSI Z370 TOMAHAWK Best Review

Introduction

Now all the motherboards for the processors Coffee Lake are based on the Intel Z370. When assembling a new PC with 8-generation Core chips, you need to choose one of the models on the top-end chipset. In the five months since the announcement of the new platform, manufacturers have prepared many devices with different functionality, equipment and their unique features. Today in the focus of our attention is a full-format model with a militant, but concise title - MSI Z370 TOMAHAWK.


Packaging

The box includes a user's manual, a driver and software CD, installation instructions, a rear panel cover, a pair of SATA interface cables, and an extension cable for connecting an external RGB tape.


Design

MSI Z370 TOMAHAWK corresponds to the ATX format and has a size of 304 × 243 mm. On the black printed circuit board there is white decoration. Elements of the cooling system, as well as a plastic protective casing in the interface panel area are made …
Read more »

G.SKILL Presents DDR4 Memory Modules for AMD Ryzen 2000 Processing Units

The G.SKILL International Enterprise has unveiled the specifications of DDR4 RAM modules for AMD Ryzen 2000 Series processors under the Pinnacle Ridge code name.



It’s reported that users, eager to mount gaming computers on the base of a new AMD platform, will have a chance to utilize the Trident Z RGB and Sniper X lines products. Trident Z RGB solutions may be highlighted due to their multicolour illumination, while Sniper X modules are produced in the camouflage style.

 

The Trident Z RGB family includes devices, featuring the following frequency rates: 3,200, 3,466 and 3,600 MHz. Purchasers may select among sets of 16 GB (2 × 8 GB) and 32 GB (4 × 8 GB or 2 × 16 GB) total capacity. The Sniper X series is represented by 3,400 and 3,466 MHz samples. In the meantime, only one set of 16 GB (2 × 8 GB) overall volume is available.

 

Power voltage …
Read more »

The Miners-Oriented Phantom Gaming M1 Radeon RX 570 Graphics Accelerator Is Officially Presented by ASRock

On a recent day ASRock has formally set forth the Phantom Gaming M1 Radeon RX 570 graphics accelerator and published its specifications on the official website. The specialty is designed for miners while possessing one video output only.

 

ASRock Phantom Gaming M1 Radeon RX 570 features 2,048 Polaris streaming processors, operating at up to 1,293 MHz in the OC mode. The memory subsystem is represented by 4 or 8 GB of GDDR5 mem with the 256-bit bus and the 7,000 MHz effective frequency. An extra power source is linked via the 6-pin PCI-E Power connector.

 

The cooling system of this ASRock product is rather simple. It takes two expansion slots and contains an aluminium heatsink with the copper base, several heat tubes and one ~80 mm fan, built on a double ball bearing. Image output, as it was already mentioned, is ensured by DVI-D.

 

The ASRock Phantom Gaming M1 Radeon RX 570 graphics card will go on sale in the nearest future. The …
Read more »